Twitter to allow users to trade stocks, crypto

In addition, this new feature will allow users to view market charts on an expanded range of financial instruments and buy and sell stocks and other assets from eToro.



"As we've grown over the past three years immensely, we've seen more and more of our users interact on Twitter (and) educate themselves about the markets," Yoni Assia, eToro's CEO, was quoted as saying.



"There is very high-quality content, real-time content on financial analysis of companies and what's happening around the world. We believe this partnership will enable us to reach those new audiences (and) connect better the brands of Twitter and eToro," he added.