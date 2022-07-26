Uber admits covering up data breach involving 57 mn users

Uber has admitted that it covered up a massive data breach in 2016 that exposed data pertaining to approximately 57 million users and 600,000 drivers' license numbers.



The ride-hailing platform has entered a non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors to resolve a criminal investigation into the coverup of a significant data breach suffered by the company in 2016, according to the US Department of Justice.



As part of a non-prosecution agreement to resolve the investigation, Uber admitted concealing its 2016 data breach from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which at the time of the 2016 breach had a pending investigation into the company's data security practices.