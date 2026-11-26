Reacting to his appointment, Ranjan said Uber had built a business that played a significant role in how people travelled and earned across India and South Asia. He said he was looking forward to joining the team and building on the company's existing foundation, adding that improving everyday experiences offered significant opportunities.

Taylor said Uber had spent more than three months searching for the right candidate and that Ranjan stood out for his experience in running large consumer-facing businesses in India and his vision for the region.

"India and South Asia matter enormously to Uber's future," Taylor said, adding that Ranjan's experience would help steer the company's next phase of growth and innovation.

India is Uber's third-largest market by number of trips, after the United States and Brazil, and its second-largest market globally in terms of the number of earners.

Uber operates in more than 200 cities across India, with over two million monthly active drivers earning through its platform. The country also houses the company's largest technology centres outside the US, in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The appointment comes weeks after a data breach involving Uber's third-party vendor, Fireworks AI, reportedly exposed personal information belonging to some individuals, including drivers.

According to reports, an unauthorised party gained access to the vendor's internal credentials and used them to access data related to Uber.

With IANS inputs