Uber cuts customer support jobs as AI push reshapes workforce

Uber Technologies has trimmed nearly 10 per cent of its customer service workforce as the ride-hailing giant accelerates its shift towards artificial intelligence (AI) and a leaner organisational structure, according to multiple reports.

The latest job reductions affect employees in Uber’s community operations division, which manages customer support services, sources familiar with the matter said.

As part of the restructuring, the company is also asking remote employees in the division to relocate to designated office hubs, aligning with its broader return-to-office approach.

The move marks the first time Uber has directly linked workforce cuts to its AI-driven transformation strategy. The company is seeking to streamline internal operations and expand the use of AI tools across its business, aiming to make processes faster and more efficient.

An internal communication cited in reports said Uber’s existing structure had become fragmented, limiting its ability to fully harness emerging AI technologies.