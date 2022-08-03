Uber to enable Delhi-NCR users book a ride via WhatsApp in Hindi

The Lucknow Pilot revealed that the WA2R audience is younger than the average Uber App user with almost 50 per cent of them being less than 25 years old.



The fact that 33 per cent of the inbounds during this pilot were received from new users shows the potential of new user acquisition through this partnership.



"Encouraged by the positive response from our Lucknow pilot, we are excited to roll out the WhatsApp to Ride experience in Delhi NCR. Looking at the needs of the local market, the team also provided Hindi language support while booking a ride through WhatsApp. Making the booking process more interactive with the integration of buttons and go-to actions was one of our top priorities. Future product iterations of WA2R will allow existing users of the Uber app to also book trips through WhatsApp," said Manikandan Thangarathnam, Sr. Director, Mobility and Platforms, Uber, in the statement.



"Uber and businesses across sectors are leveraging the WhatsApp Business Platform to build a variety of scaled custom solutions that help advance customer convenience and enable richer customer engagement. We look forward to continuing building partnerships with businesses to help them unlock avenues of access to new audience cohorts who use WhatsApp extensively everyday," added Ravi Garg, Director, WhatsApp Partnerships, India.