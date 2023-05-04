Unknown Indian company shipping millions of barrels of Russian oil

From the rundown Neptune Magnet Mall in Mumbai, a giant of international oil shipping has emerged over the past 18 months, seemingly from nowhere. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the company has bought more oil tankers than anyone else, elevating itself from an unknown Indian shipping business into one of the worlds largest vessel owners, a media report said.



Gatik Ship Management owned just two chemical tankers in 2021. By April, it had acquired a fleet of 58 vessels with an estimated combined value of $1.6 billion, The Financial Times report said citing shipping experts VesselsValue.



Yet the origins and ownership of the business are a mystery, while its corporate records are scant.



The group was registered as an exporter in India on March 31 this year but does not appear in India's official corporate registry, The Financial Times reported.



One important clue is that Gatik shares an address in the dreary shopping mall with Mumbai-registered company Buena Vista Shipping, another little-known operation that two years ago reported a little over $100,000 worth of assets.