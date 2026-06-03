US cuts duties on agricultural machinery while tightening domestic metal rules

US President Donald Trump has signed a new proclamation reducing tariffs on a range of agricultural and industrial equipment while introducing measures aimed at increasing the use of domestically produced steel, aluminium and copper in American manufacturing.

The move revises existing tariffs imposed under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which the administration says are intended to safeguard national security and strengthen the country's strategic industrial base.

Under the revised framework, tariffs on several categories of agricultural machinery, including combines and harvesters, will be lowered from 25 per cent to 15 per cent until 31 December 2027. The temporary reduction is designed to provide relief to industries that depend heavily on specialised equipment while supporting broader investment across the manufacturing sector.

The proclamation also widens the range of industrial products eligible for the reduced tariff rate. Mobile industrial equipment such as bulldozers, forklifts and other material-handling machinery imported from countries covered by trade agreements will now benefit from the lower 15 per cent duty.

According to the White House, the changes are intended to address national security concerns more effectively while encouraging investment in sectors considered critical to the US economy, including agriculture, housing and manufacturing.

In a significant shift, the administration has also eased the eligibility criteria for imported products seeking preferential treatment based on their use of American-produced metals. Products will now qualify if at least 85 per cent of their steel, aluminium or copper content by weight originates in the United States, compared with the earlier requirement of 95 per cent.

Officials said the revised threshold is expected to encourage manufacturers to incorporate greater volumes of domestically produced metals into finished products while maintaining competitiveness in downstream industries.