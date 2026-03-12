US expects weeks of energy disruption as Iran conflict hits oil flows

The United States has warned that global energy markets could face several weeks of disruption as the conflict involving Iran affects oil shipments, although Washington believes the impact will ultimately be short-lived.

US energy secretary Chris Wright said the fighting had already begun to affect oil flows through key routes but insisted that coordinated international measures and ongoing military operations would help stabilise supplies.

In separate television interviews with Fox News and NewsNation, Wright said the United States and its partners were releasing strategic petroleum reserves to cushion the global market while efforts continued to secure the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.

Speaking to Chris Cuomo on NewsNation, Wright said the administration expected the economic effects of the conflict to be temporary.

“We’ve repeatedly said the conflict will be measured in weeks, not months,” he said, acknowledging that the fighting could cause short-term increases in energy prices.

Wright stressed that Washington does not control global oil prices, noting that energy markets operate internationally.

“We’ve never said we control oil prices. Of course, that’s ridiculous,” he said, adding that the United States remains the world’s largest producer of natural gas.