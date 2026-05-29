US lawmakers push border ban bill to tighten curbs on Chinese-linked vehicles

Two senior US Democrats have introduced legislation aimed at preventing connected vehicles from China and other adversarial countries from entering the United States through Canada and Mexico.

Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens and Senator Elissa Slotkin unveiled the Protecting America from Chinese Cars Act at the Mackinac Policy Conference. The bill would ban vehicles manufactured in China, those produced by Chinese firms, or those with significant Chinese ownership from crossing US borders.

Stevens said the measure would stop the Chinese Communist Party from accessing sensitive data on American drivers, roads and infrastructure. She described current rules as containing “dangerous loopholes” that allow Chinese connected vehicles to reach the US via its northern and southern neighbours.

Slotkin emphasised the national security dimension, calling the vehicles “surveillance packages on wheels” capable of tracking drivers, recording video and mapping sensitive sites, including military installations.