US regulator seizes First Republic Bank, sells to JPMorgan
First Republic Bank is the third major US bank to fail in two months.
The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) said on Monday it had closed First Republic Bank and agreed a deal to sell its assets to JPMorgan Chase & Co and National Association.
DFPI appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver of First Republic and said it accepted a bid from JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Columbus, Ohio, to assume all deposits.
First Republic Bank is the third major US bank to fail in two months.