US regulator seizes First Republic Bank, sells to JPMorgan

First Republic Bank is the third major US bank to fail in two months.

First Bank Republic (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ @MarioNawfal)
The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) said on Monday it had closed First Republic Bank and agreed a deal to sell its assets to JPMorgan Chase & Co and National Association.

DFPI appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver of First Republic and said it accepted a bid from JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Columbus, Ohio, to assume all deposits.

First Republic Bank is the third major US bank to fail in two months.


