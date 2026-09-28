US removes duties on certain aluminium can stock from India

The US has removed qualifying aluminium can stock from antidumping and countervailing duty orders covering India and 16 other countries

The change applies retrospectively to eligible shipments that US customs authorities have not finally assessed

The relief is limited to specified can stock and does not remove separate tariffs on aluminium imports

The United States has removed antidumping and countervailing duties on certain aluminium can stock imported from India, following a review that clarified which products are excluded from existing trade remedy orders.

In a notice published on 24 September, the US Commerce Department said the partial revocation covers qualifying aluminium stock used to make beverage cans, lids and opening tabs. The decision applies to India and 16 other countries, while the broader orders on common alloy aluminium sheet remain in force.

Can stock is a thin aluminium sheet made to specified gauges and tempers, with a lubricant that helps it move through can-making machinery. For US manufacturers sourcing eligible material from India, the removal of these additional duties could reduce import costs.