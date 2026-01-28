Cong flags concerns over EU FTA, warns of risks to steel, aluminium domestic industry

The Congress on Wednesday raised concerns over the recently concluded India–European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), flagging issues ranging from tariff concessions on over 96 per cent of EU exports to India to the Modi government’s failure to secure exemptions for Indian aluminium and steel producers from the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the agreement represents the largest trade opening India has ever offered to any partner and warned that its implications for India’s trade balance and domestic industry require close scrutiny.

“This hugely hyped FTA is the biggest trade opening India has given to any trade partner, with tariff reduction or relief on over 96 per cent of EU exports to India. It is expected to double India’s imports from the EU, and its impact on India’s trade deficit will have to be monitored carefully,” Ramesh said.

He said one of the Congress’ primary concerns is the government’s inability to secure an exemption for India’s aluminium and steel exports from CBAM, which came into force on January 1, 2026. According to Ramesh, India’s aluminium and steel exports to the EU have already declined from $7 billion to $5 billion and are expected to fall further due to the new carbon-linked levy.

“Over time, CBAM will expand to other categories of Indian industrial exports and could effectively nullify any gains India secures from the FTA,” he said.

Ramesh also expressed concern over the continuation of the EU’s stringent health, sanitary and product safety standards even after the FTA’s implementation, warning that these could act as non-tariff barriers. He said similar accusations have been levelled against the EU by other trading partners.