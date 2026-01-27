Is the EU–India FTA a breakthrough or a balancing act?

The European Union and India may have concluded negotiations on a long-awaited free trade agreement (FTA, but translating the ambitious pact into tangible gains will be far from straightforward, with regulatory barriers, sensitive sectors and political constraints posing major challenges.

The European Commission has hailed the deal, finalised on 27 January, as the most ambitious trade opening India has ever granted a partner. It estimates the agreement will double EU merchandise exports to India by 2032, eliminate or reduce tariffs on 96.6 per cent of EU goods and save European exporters around €4 billion annually in duties.

Yet for Indian exporters and policymakers, concerns remain that the benefits of tariff liberalisation could be eroded by stringent European regulations. Measures such as the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) impose significant compliance costs on exporters of steel, aluminium and agricultural products.

These non-tariff barriers are expected to be particularly burdensome for small and medium-sized enterprises and sectors reliant on smallholder farmers, where traceability and reporting requirements are difficult to meet.

Tariff liberalisation itself has also been a sensitive issue. While the EU has pushed for broad market access, India has resisted full tariff cuts across more than 95 per cent of goods, seeking to shield key domestic industries. Automobiles, dairy, wine and spirits remain politically and economically sensitive, and are likely to be subject to long phase-out periods, quotas or partial exemptions rather than immediate liberalisation. Agriculture and dairy, in particular, are expected to remain largely outside the scope of the agreement.