India, EU set December deadline for free trade deal, discuss Ukraine and global stability

India and the European Union have committed to concluding their long-anticipated free trade agreement (FTA) by the end of this year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EU leaders Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen reaffirming their shared vision for a rules-based global order. The pledge came during a joint phone call held on 4 September, as both sides continue efforts to deepen strategic and economic ties.

The conversation between Modi and the leaders of the 27-member bloc also addressed regional and international developments, including the ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to an official Indian readout, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s consistent position in favour of a peaceful resolution and the swift return of peace and stability to the region.

"The leaders underlined the role of the India-EU strategic partnership in jointly addressing global issues, fostering stability, and promoting a rules-based order for mutual prosperity," the statement said.

Von der Leyen later highlighted on social media the importance of India's engagement in global diplomatic efforts. She stated, "This war carries global security consequences and undermines economic stability. So it is a risk to the entire world", while also welcoming India’s ongoing dialogue with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The phone call, primarily centred around progress on the trade agreement and scheduling the next India–Europe summit, came just ahead of EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic's planned visit to New Delhi. Both sides are believed to be making significant progress toward finalising the FTA.