Why have UK and US put free trade deal on the backburner?

US President Joe Biden's upcoming European trip, where he will be popping in to see UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, will no doubt reinforce the optics of the "special relationship," but simultaneously conceal the underlying fact that London needs Washington far more than vice versa.

Sunak was, of course, polite and diplomatic when signing in June with Biden the "Atlantic Declaration," a watered-down version of a full-fledged free trade deal with the US. But the unilateral recalibration of UK-US ties was not hard to miss.

Sunak said a free trade agreement (FTA) was no longer "a priority" for either side and his officials said the declaration marked a "less sentimental and more pragmatic" approach to the UK-US "special relationship."

For many, it was a watershed moment. The moment when Brexit's dreams of unfettered UK global trade came crashing to Earth. For others, it was simply a reminder that the UK outside the EU is weaker and less attractive to the US.

For Brexiteers in the UK, an FTA with the US was one of several promises made before and after the referendum in 2016 that have failed to come to fruition. A potential free trade deal with the US was widely seen as partly compensating for the loss of free access to the EU, the UK's largest trading partner.