India–EU free trade deal nears finish line, but fault lines over investment persist

India and the European Union are expected to announce the conclusion of a long-pending free trade agreement on 27 January, bringing to a close nearly 18 years of negotiations and setting the stage for one of India’s most ambitious trade partnerships.

The deal is likely to feature significant tariff reductions on goods and expanded access in services, but it has also revived debate over whether the balance of concessions adequately safeguards India’s economic and policy interests.

According to officials familiar with the talks, the agreement will lower import duties on labour-intensive Indian exports such as textiles, footwear, leather, apparel, gems and jewellery — sectors that employ millions and are central to India’s export strategy. In return, India is expected to offer calibrated tariff concessions on European automobiles and alcoholic beverages, including wines.

India has consistently sought zero-duty access for labour-intensive products in its trade negotiations, a demand that has been met in recent agreements with the UK, Australia and the UAE. The EU, meanwhile, has pressed for improved access for its auto and alcohol industries, where Indian tariffs remain among the highest globally.

In earlier trade pacts, India has adopted a cautious approach. Under the India–UK agreement signed in 2025, automotive tariffs are to be reduced from over 100 per cent to 10 per cent within quotas and over a long transition period, alongside safeguards to protect domestic manufacturers. Similar staging and protections are expected to be built into the EU deal.

Commerce ministry officials have argued that the agreement could also benefit India’s automobile sector by encouraging exports and partnerships with European manufacturers. Alongside goods, the pact is expected to liberalise norms in several services sectors, including telecommunications, transport, accounting and auditing.

Negotiations between India and the 27-nation bloc began in 2007 and have repeatedly stalled over disagreements on market access, regulation and investment protection. The final agreement is understood to span 24 chapters covering goods, services and regulatory cooperation, with parallel negotiations under way on investment protection and geographical indications.

The EU is India’s largest trading partner in goods. Bilateral merchandise trade reached USD 136.53 billion in 2024–25, while services trade stood at USD 83.10 billion. India currently enjoys a trade surplus with the bloc, and EU markets account for roughly 17 per cent of India’s exports.