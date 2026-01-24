EU chief Ursula von der Leyen arrives in India ahead of Republic Day celebrations

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in India on Saturday on a state visit that underscores the growing strategic partnership between New Delhi and the European Union. She will attend India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations as a Chief Guest, alongside European Council President António Luís Santos da Costa.

Von der Leyen was received in New Delhi by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada. Welcoming her visit, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said it marked the beginning of a new phase in the India–EU strategic partnership, rooted in shared democratic values and mutual trust.

Her arrival follows that of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President Kaja Kallas, who reached New Delhi earlier on her first official visit to India. The MEA described Kallas’s visit as timely, noting that it comes amid sustained high-level engagement aimed at strengthening cooperation between India and the EU.

The visits come at a time of heightened diplomatic activity between the two sides, as global volatility and geopolitical uncertainty push major democracies to seek closer coordination.

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met ambassadors from EU member states in New Delhi, where discussions focused on the current international environment marked by instability and rapid change.