Strong words on Gaza from Ursula von der Leyen, but will EU back her sanctions on Israel?

However, while initially the 7 October attack garnered Israel some sympathy and support from most Western/Global North nations over its right to ‘self-defence’, the international community now increasingly condemns the retaliatory Israeli offensive — which has inflicted devastating and clearly disproportionate suffering on Palestinian civilians.

Increasingly, with more of the powers that once backed Netanyahu and the Israeli popular demand for the return of the hostage, turning doubtful — even staunch supporter Germany uttering words of censure — several of the Global North nations are also belatedly out to recognise the state of Palestine. Among the latter are France, Canada, the UK and Australia, in a renewed commitment — at least a verbal one — to the ‘two-state solution’ long mooted as the only way to end the strife in the region.

The European Union, however, remains fractured in its approach, with member states divided over sanctions and trade measures targeting Israel, casting uncertainty over the bloc’s ability to present a unified response despite the European Commission president’s words.

In her speech, von der Leyen also announced the formation of a Palestine donor group next month, with a focus on Gaza’s future reconstruction. This initiative seeks to address the catastrophic consequences of the war and rebuild a shattered society.

In her forceful presentation, von der Leyen also articulated a moral imperative: “For the sake of the children, for the sake of humanity. This must stop.”

This comes amid urgent calls for international accountability to end what many human rights experts describe as a campaign of genocide and systemic war crimes in Gaza — well predating 7 October 2023.