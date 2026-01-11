Farmers’ body warns Centre against FTA with US, demands release of Sonam Wangchuk

The SKM (Samyukt Kisan Morcha) on Sunday adopted a resolution cautioning the Centre against signing any FTA (free trade agreement) with the United States that could open up India’s agriculture and dairy sectors, and demanded the immediate release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other detainees.

The resolutions were adopted at a meeting of the national council of the farmers’ organisation held in the national capital.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the SKM said the proposed FTA would “compromise the interests of the country” under pressure from what it termed US “imperialism and corporate forces”. It warned that farmers would launch “widespread and militant struggles”, bigger than the 2020–21 agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, if the government proceeded with such an agreement.

Demand for release of detainees

A separate resolution demanded the immediate release of Sonam Wangchuk and others who, the SKM said, “remain in jails without trials even after five years”.

The farmers’ body also called for the repeal of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), describing it as an “authoritarian law”.

The SKM said it would mark the upcoming Republic Day by reiterating its commitment to constitutional rights such as freedom of expression and the right to protest, and by demanding the repeal of laws that, it claimed, curtail civil liberties. It announced plans for a ‘People’s March’ on January 26, stating that it would not interfere with the official Republic Day समारोह.

Opposition to key Bills

The national council also resolved to intensify protests if the NDA government introduced the Electricity Bill, 2025 in the forthcoming Budget session of Parliament.

Calling for “immediate militant protest actions” across the country in the event of the Bill’s passage, the SKM said the proposed law would harm farmers and rural consumers.

The meeting also reiterated opposition to: