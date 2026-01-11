Farmers’ body warns Centre against FTA with US, demands release of Sonam Wangchuk
SKM adopts resolutions against opening agri, dairy sectors; calls for repeal of UAPA, Electricity Bill
The SKM (Samyukt Kisan Morcha) on Sunday adopted a resolution cautioning the Centre against signing any FTA (free trade agreement) with the United States that could open up India’s agriculture and dairy sectors, and demanded the immediate release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other detainees.
The resolutions were adopted at a meeting of the national council of the farmers’ organisation held in the national capital.
In a statement issued after the meeting, the SKM said the proposed FTA would “compromise the interests of the country” under pressure from what it termed US “imperialism and corporate forces”. It warned that farmers would launch “widespread and militant struggles”, bigger than the 2020–21 agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, if the government proceeded with such an agreement.
Demand for release of detainees
A separate resolution demanded the immediate release of Sonam Wangchuk and others who, the SKM said, “remain in jails without trials even after five years”.
The farmers’ body also called for the repeal of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), describing it as an “authoritarian law”.
The SKM said it would mark the upcoming Republic Day by reiterating its commitment to constitutional rights such as freedom of expression and the right to protest, and by demanding the repeal of laws that, it claimed, curtail civil liberties. It announced plans for a ‘People’s March’ on January 26, stating that it would not interfere with the official Republic Day समारोह.
Opposition to key Bills
The national council also resolved to intensify protests if the NDA government introduced the Electricity Bill, 2025 in the forthcoming Budget session of Parliament.
Calling for “immediate militant protest actions” across the country in the event of the Bill’s passage, the SKM said the proposed law would harm farmers and rural consumers.
The meeting also reiterated opposition to:
The Seeds Bill,
The Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Grameen) Act, and
The four labour codes.
Also Read: The State versus Sonam Wangchuk
Resistance Day
The SKM decided to ensure massive participation in the All India Resistance Day on January 16, which will feature district-level demonstrations and block- and village-level public meetings across the country.
According to the organisation, the protests will press for a broad charter of demands, including:
Legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) based on the C2+50 per cent formula for all crops, with assured procurement;
A comprehensive loan waiver to address farm indebtedness and prevent peasant suicides;
Strict implementation of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013; and
Protection of states’ fiscal autonomy by restoring taxation powers and amending the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework to increase the states’ share in the divisible pool from the current 31 per cent to 60 per cent.
The C2+50 per cent formula was recommended by the National Commission of Farmers, chaired by M.S. Swaminathan, and factors in imputed rent of owned land, interest on fixed capital, cost of cultivation, value of family labour and an additional 50 per cent margin.
Support for workers’ strike
Endorsing the call for a general strike on February 12, the SKM said it would extend unconditional support to workers demanding the repeal of the four labour codes.
“The meeting declared unconditional support for workers and resolved to fight till the demands are achieved,” the statement said, urging member organisations and state coordination committees to intensify mass campaigns at the block and village level.
It said these campaigns would aim to explain what it described as “corporate attacks on the working people” and prepare for “a long haul of massive pan-India struggles”.
Road ahead
The SKM announced that its next national council meeting would be held on 24 February in Haryana. The meeting is expected to chart a concrete course of action if the NDA government does not agree to hold discussions with representatives of farmers, labourers and rural workers on their demands.
Leaders of several constituent organisations attended Sunday’s meeting, which was welcomed by All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Mollah. The presidium included Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Rajan Kshirasagar, P. Krishnaprasad, Prem Singh Gehlavat, Ashish Mitahl, Joginder Singh Naine, Sirajudheen Khedi, Daljeet Singh and Ashok Baitha.
