In new series of posts, Sonam Wangchuk’s wife takes on establishment, debunks charges

The wife of climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk has alleged that his detention was based on a “misrepresentation” of his words and a deliberate distortion of video footage, claiming that the grounds cited by the authorities were factually incorrect and violated due process under the NSA (National Security Act).

In a video statement, she said she had repeatedly explained in interviews and podcasts that Wangchuk’s detention was carried out on “wrong grounds” and that references to his speeches were selectively edited to create a false narrative. However, she said there was still widespread confusion about what he actually said and how his remarks were interpreted.

She said she would explain each ground of detention in detail through a series of videos to clarify how Wangchuk’s statements were allegedly misrepresented.

Addressing the first ground of detention, she said the authorities accused Wangchuk of being the “chief provocateur” of violence on 25 September and of allegedly urging young people to come out on the streets by drawing parallels with Nepal.

She categorically rejected this claim, calling it “completely false”.

According to her, the detention order cited a specific video under “Annexure A”, but despite repeated requests, this video was not provided for 28 days. She pointed out that under NSA rules, all detention-related material must be supplied to the detenue within 10 days.

“This material was possibly withheld deliberately because there was nothing of that sort in the video,” she alleged.