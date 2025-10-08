Sonam Wangchuk undaunted: Wife Gitanjali Angmo finally meets him in jail

Before Angmo’s visit, Leh Apex Body legal adviser Mustafa Haji and Wangchuk’s elder brother Tsetan Dorjey Ley were able to meet the detained activist on 4 October, Saturday.

According to Wangchuk’s lawyer, he remains in good spirits and reiterated, “There should be an independent judicial inquiry into the killing of our four people and unless that is done I am prepared to stay in jail.”

He continues to urge the Ladakh movement to “keep peace and unity and continue with our struggle peacefully—in the true Gandhian way of non-violence”.

The Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance have both also refused to continue to engage in talks with the union government of the territory until a probe is initiated, detainees from the day of unrest released (including Wangchuk) and charges dropped, and the Government of India visibly moves to restore the people’s confidence rather than engage in labels of ‘anti-national’ and ‘separatist’ for articulating their demands.