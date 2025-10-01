Why is Sonam Wangchuk in Jodhpur and not in Jammu?

On the first day of October, 2025, the maximum temperature in Leh was 15ºC and night-time temperature expected to dip to -1ºC. In Jodhpur, where he is lodged in jail, the maximum temperature was 33ºC and at night was expected to go down to a more pleasant 25ºC. For the Ladakh-born Sonam Wangchuk, as a perceptive observer remarked, the difference in temperature itself must appear as punishment.

The 59-year-old is, of course, not allowed to meet anyone except police and officials from Central and state agencies. Attempts by an MP and by activists to meet him went in vain, and permission to meet has even been denied to his wife Gitanjali Angmo.

Food served to him is as per the jail manual, prison officials confirmed, and a request for rice and chicken curry was turned down. While he is not in solitary confinement, these sources pointed out, in accordance with the law, the confinement is far from comfortable. At night, especially, lights are kept on and he is under round-the-clock surveillance.