Arresting Sonam Wangchuk won’t end Ladakh’s movement: Congress

In the rugged silence of Ladakh’s mountains, where voices of dissent often echo louder than the winds, the Congress has risen in defense of climate crusader Sonam Wangchuk — declaring that no storm of vilification can erode the stature he holds in the hearts of his people.

The Ladakh unit of the Congress on Saturday, 27 September, hit out at the BJP-led government over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, warning that silencing him would not quell the ongoing agitation in the Union Territory.

The Congress party asserted that no “vilification campaign or trumped-up charges” could diminish Wangchuk's stature among the local population.

Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) on Friday and lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan, two days after protests demanding statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh turned violent. The clashes resulted in four deaths and around 90 injuries.

“Congress strongly condemns the unwarranted arrest of the renowned activist. His only fault was holding the BJP accountable for its promise to include Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule,” said Ladakh Congress president Nawang Rigzin Jora.