Ladakh erupts: Promises broken, sentiments ignored, a spark neglected

Ladakh has never witnessed such deadly violence in its recent history — not even in the past 35 years, during which almost every other part of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir experienced violent incidents.

This outbreak raises pressing questions: why did a longstanding, largely peaceful protest — held to demand protection of the region’s land, jobs and autonomy — to spiral into violent turmoil, leaving at least four people dead and over 70 injured during the intense clashes between protesters and security personnel on 24 September?

Experts suggest it is the culmination of years of unaddressed grievances. “A spark neglected for the past five years has destroyed the long-standing peace in this border region,” Noor Ahmad Baba, a prominent political analyst and former head of the political science department at Kashmir University, tells National Herald.

Baba explains it further: “The ongoing situation in Ladakh carries an important message: it reflects the deep disappointment of the people. Over the years, their legitimate concerns and demands have been largely ignored. Issues of land security, job reservations, and the safeguarding of their cultural identity remain unaddressed, fuelling growing frustration.’’