‘Crisis is BJP govt’s own creation’: Congress, allies condemn repression in Ladakh
Congress blamed the recent violence on the Centre’s policies and amplified protestors’ demands for the Sixth Schedule and statehood
A day after violent unrest erupted in Ladakh, the Congress party on 25 September, Thursday, squarely blamed the BJP-led government for the crisis, describing it as the result of the Centre’s own missteps.
The party also reiterated its support for Ladakh’s demand for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, asserting that the region’s aspirations for dignity and for protection of its unique cultural and ecological identity are both reasonable and fair.
Wednesday's protests in Leh, part of the broader statehood movement in Ladakh, escalated into arson and street violence, officials have claimed. The clashes left 4 people dead and at least 80 injured, including 40 police personnel.
Pawan Khera, head of the Congress’ media and publicity department, expressed sorrow over the loss of life.
"It's a grim reminder of the government's failed promises. In 2019, from the floor of Parliament, the nation was assured that the humiliation being inflicted on the people of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir then would usher in peace. Six years later, the trouble has only deepened," Khera said on X.
"Far from restoring normalcy in the valley, the Centre's shortsightedness has pushed Jammu and Ladakh also into an incinerator of violence. This crisis is the BJP government's own creation - one it now seeks to unfairly ignore," he added.
Reiterating the Congress’ position, Khera said the people of Ladakh are right to demand recognition and protection under the Sixth Schedule.
"Ladakh's demand for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, for dignity and for the protection of their identity is both legitimate and just," he said. "It deserves not neglect, but compassion and statesmanship," the Congress leader added.
The violence on 24 September, Wednesday, saw groups of young protesters engaging in vandalism, including attacks on the BJP headquarters and the Hill Council’s offices following the hospitalisation of two of the protestors who had been on hunger strike for 15 days. Several vehicles were set on fire. Law enforcement, including police and paramilitary personnel deployed in large numbers, responded by using teargas to disperse the crowds, officials said — and then escalated furtehr.
The Union government suggested that the unrest was incited by ‘provocative statements’ made by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and unnamed “politically motivated” actors who were dissatisfied with the progress in the ongoing talks between government officials and Ladakhi representatives.
In a statement, the ministry of home affairs said that apart from “a few unfortunate incidents” early on Wednesday, order had been restored by 4 p.m. The ministry urged the public not to share outdated or inflammatory videos on media or social platforms.
Police detained at least 50 people, as curfew was strictly enforced across Leh on Thursday following the outbreak of violence.
CPI(M) also denounces the state repression
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also denounced on Thursday what it described as the “brutal repression” in Ladakh of demands for statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule.
In a statement released in New Delhi, the CPI(M) held the Union government accountable for creating the conditions that triggered the violence in what has traditionally been a peaceful region, and called on the Centre to initiate a “meaningful dialogue”.
‘The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) strongly condemns the brutal repression unleashed by the union territory administration under the central government against the people of Ladakh. This violent crackdown has resulted in the tragic loss of four lives and left several others injured,’ the statement said.
According to the party, the people of Ladakh have, for the past six years, been peacefully demanding statehood with a fully empowered legislature and constitutional safeguards through inclusion under the Sixth Schedule. The CPI(M) noted that these provisions are already available to several north-eastern states.
‘For the past six years, the people of Ladakh have been demanding statehood with a fully empowered legislature, as well as the inclusion of the region under Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. This would grant them the constitutional safeguards and benefits enjoyed by people in many northeastern states,’ the statement added.
The Left party accused the BJP-led Central government of repeatedly ignoring these legitimate demands.
‘Frustrated by the government's callous disregard for their legitimate demands and the refusal to address these concerns through several rounds of negotiations over the past three years, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and other people's organisations launched a peaceful hunger strike that lasted 15 days. Instead of engaging in meaningful dialogue, the Central government chose to respond with forceful arrests of those who went on hunger strike, which only led to widespread protests and unrest among people,’ the CPI(M) stated.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines