‘Crisis is BJP govt’s own creation’: Congress, allies condemn repression in Ladakh

A day after violent unrest erupted in Ladakh, the Congress party on 25 September, Thursday, squarely blamed the BJP-led government for the crisis, describing it as the result of the Centre’s own missteps.

The party also reiterated its support for Ladakh’s demand for inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, asserting that the region’s aspirations for dignity and for protection of its unique cultural and ecological identity are both reasonable and fair.

Wednesday's protests in Leh, part of the broader statehood movement in Ladakh, escalated into arson and street violence, officials have claimed. The clashes left 4 people dead and at least 80 injured, including 40 police personnel.

Pawan Khera, head of the Congress’ media and publicity department, expressed sorrow over the loss of life.

"It's a grim reminder of the government's failed promises. In 2019, from the floor of Parliament, the nation was assured that the humiliation being inflicted on the people of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir then would usher in peace. Six years later, the trouble has only deepened," Khera said on X.