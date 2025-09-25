Ladakh under curfew after violent clashes; 50 held, security tightened

"The situation in the curfew-bound areas is well under control. There are no untoward incidents reported from anywhere," a police official told PTI.

He said around 50 people were detained overnight for their involvement in the violence.

The official said three among the injured were citizens of Nepal and police are probing if there are foreign hands behind the violence.

The LAB and KDA have been spearheading an agitation in the last four years pressing for their demands on statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule. They have held several rounds of talks with the Central government in the past. The next round of talks is scheduled on October 6.

Officials said heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel in riot gear was made in Kargil, Zanskar, Nubra, Padam, Changtang, Drass and Lamayuru.

Kargil district magistrate Rakesh Kumar issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in the entire district, banning assembly of five or more persons, taking out processions or holding demonstrations without prior written permission of the competent authority.

Restrictions were also imposed on the use of loudspeakers, sound amplifying devices, or vehicle-mounted public address systems without authorisation. Besides, no person shall make any public statement, speech, or declaration -- whether verbal, written, or through electronic means -- which is likely to disturb public peace, provoke enmity, or cause a breach of law and order in the district, the official order said.

Trouble began brewing in Leh when two out of 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were shifted to hospital after their condition deteriorated on Tuesday evening, and the LAB youth wing gave a call for protest.