Four dead in Ladakh as protests turn violent, Sonam Wangchuk calls off fast

The agitation for statehood in Ladakh spiralled into violence on Wednesday, leaving four people dead and at least 45 others injured, including 22 police personnel, officials confirmed.

By evening, what began as a shutdown in Leh had turned into one of the most violent days in recent memory for the region. Streets filled with smoke and flames as protesters clashed with police, torched vehicles, and set the BJP office on fire.

Amid the escalating unrest, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his fortnight-long hunger strike, which was being staged to demand statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

With several injured in critical condition, authorities fear the death toll may rise further.

“I request the youth of Ladakh to stop the violence forthwith as it only causes harm to our cause and further deteriorates the situation. We do not want instability in Ladakh and the country,” Wangchuk said in an online press conference, teargas shells audible in the background.

He described the day as “the saddest day for Ladakh and for myself personally because the path we are treading for the last five years was peaceful… We held hunger strikes on five occasions and walked from Leh to Delhi but today we are seeing our message of peace failing because of the incidents of violence and arson”.