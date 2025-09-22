Sonam Wangchuk's latest fast and claims of a CBI probe in Ladakh

On 10 September, climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk began a declared 35-day fast in Leh, renewing demands for constitutional safeguards — chiefly Sixth Schedule protections — and pressing for statehood for Ladakh. He and the Leh Apex Body (LAB) say the fast is a last-resort measure after months of stalled talks with New Delhi and, they allege, a pattern of administrative reprisals that have targeted Wangchuk’s institutions and supporters.

On Sunday, an X post by Wangchuk claimed that the CBI had begun a probe into alleged administrative corruption in Ladakh, headed by a lieutenant-governor ever since the Union Territory was separated from Jammu & Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

The fast is, in Wangchuk’s hands, both a moral protest and a political instrument. But it also lays bare a deeper arithmetic of coercion by procedure: lease cancellations, preventive detentions of supporters, restrictions on protest, and the spectre of investigations have combined, he and local bodies say, to make civic activism costly and precarious.

Those claims have hardened local anger and made the forthcoming talks with the Union government — scheduled, according to government notices, for 6 October — a live test of whether protest will prompt negotiation or further squeeze.

Most visible among the alleged reprisals is the Ladakh administration’s recent cancellation of the land lease for the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL), the institute Wangchuk founded. The administration described its move as an administrative step; Wangchuk and his supporters describe it as a politically motivated attack on a high-profile local educator and on institutions that promote local knowledge and environmental stewardship. The HIAL decision has been publicly denounced by regional bodies including the LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

That administrative posture sits alongside repeated reports of preventive detentions and restrictions during earlier rounds of agitation.