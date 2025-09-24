Ladakh protests: Here's how a peaceful strike turned violent amid govt apathy

Protests demanding statehood and constitutional protections escalated to violence in the Ladakhi capital of Leh on Wednesday as demonstrators torched the local BJP office, set ablaze a police vehicle, clashed with security forces and forced a shutdown in the city. Visuals of stone-pelting have also gone viral on social media.

The eruption comes amidst a hunger strike led by climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk, whose deteriorating health and escalating tensions have stirred local outrage.

The violence were triggered after two participants in a 35‑day fast organised by the youth wing of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) were hospitalised last night.

The protesters demanded the Union government advance talks slated for 6 October and push for the inclusion of Ladakh into the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, a measure that would grant greater autonomy over land, resources, and governance.

Within hours of the demonstrations breaking out, the BJP office in Leh was set on fire and a vehicle belonging to security forces was torched.

Protesters pelted stones at law enforcement personnel, who responded with tear gas and baton charges to disperse the crowd. Additional security forces have been deployed to restore order. Authorities invoked prohibitory orders under relevant sections of the law, barring gatherings of more than five individuals.

An official statement noted: “The youth took to the streets after two fast participants were shifted to hospital. They demanded that the Centre bring forward the dialogue and grant statehood and Sixth Schedule protections.”