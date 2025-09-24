Ladakh protests: Here's how a peaceful strike turned violent amid govt apathy
Arson and stone-pelting were triggered after two participants in a 35‑day fast were hospitalised
Protests demanding statehood and constitutional protections escalated to violence in the Ladakhi capital of Leh on Wednesday as demonstrators torched the local BJP office, set ablaze a police vehicle, clashed with security forces and forced a shutdown in the city. Visuals of stone-pelting have also gone viral on social media.
The eruption comes amidst a hunger strike led by climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk, whose deteriorating health and escalating tensions have stirred local outrage.
The violence were triggered after two participants in a 35‑day fast organised by the youth wing of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) were hospitalised last night.
The protesters demanded the Union government advance talks slated for 6 October and push for the inclusion of Ladakh into the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, a measure that would grant greater autonomy over land, resources, and governance.
Within hours of the demonstrations breaking out, the BJP office in Leh was set on fire and a vehicle belonging to security forces was torched.
Protesters pelted stones at law enforcement personnel, who responded with tear gas and baton charges to disperse the crowd. Additional security forces have been deployed to restore order. Authorities invoked prohibitory orders under relevant sections of the law, barring gatherings of more than five individuals.
An official statement noted: “The youth took to the streets after two fast participants were shifted to hospital. They demanded that the Centre bring forward the dialogue and grant statehood and Sixth Schedule protections.”
Meanwhile, Wangchuk released a video appeal urging protesters to refrain from violence, stating: “I request the youth of Ladakh to stop the violence forthwith… We do not want instability in Ladakh and the country.”
The hunger strike — initiated on 10 September — was intended as a peaceful pressure tactic.
Wangchuk and his supporters have long advocated for constitutional safeguards to protect Ladakh’s predominantly tribal population from land alienation, demographic shifts, and loss of cultural identity after the region’s reorganisation in 2019 with the abrogation of Article 370.
Without full statehood or Sixth Schedule status, the Union Territory operates under direct Central control, with no elected legislature.
In Kargil, the Kargil Democratic Alliance responded supportively by calling for a shutdown. They urged the government to prioritise the demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule status over other issues in upcoming talks. A KDA co‑convenor said the district’s strike would “extend solidarity to Wangchuk and the youth of Leh”.
Observers note that the violence may complicate prospects for dialogue. However, the nationwide attention this unrest has drawn might also pressure Central authorities to respond more decisively.
Political analysts suggest the government must tread carefully: heavy-handed action could further alienate locals, while too much delay might allow the movement to gain momentum.
Political parties outside Ladakh have also shown interest in the movement. Earlier this year, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra publicly backed Ladakh’s claims to statehood and constitutional safeguards, accusing the government of failing to live up to its promises. The heightened protests in Leh now make such advocacy more politically salient.
For now, residents in Leh remain largely confined. Markets, schools and public offices are shut in several localities. Transportation is disrupted, and local governance operations are hindered.
As the 6 October meeting between central leaders and Ladakh representatives approaches, all eyes will be on whether the Centre offers any meaningful concessions — or if forceful intervention becomes the predominant response. The intensity of the protests, especially the willingness to adopt tactics like arson, signals deep frustration.
