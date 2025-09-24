BJP office set on fire by protestors in Ladakh; Sonam Wangchuk rues failure of peace

This incident sparked outrage among demonstrators, leading to a mob storming and setting fire to a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office, as well as torching a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security vehicle. Students and youth supporters of Wangchuk clashed with the local police in the union territory, with reports of stone-pelting and attempts to breach security lines. Security forces were deployed to restore order, but no casualties were immediately reported from the violence.

The BJP office was seemingly specifically targeted as a symbol of the ruling party's unfulfilled promises to the region, especially since the BJP has been in power at the centre since before the 2019 changes that reorganised Ladakh — once part of the state of Jammu and Kashmir — into a separate union territory; they are still in power of course, as the major party in the NDA coalition.

Videos circulating on social media show thick smoke rising from the building, with protesters chanting slogans against the Union Territory (UT) administration.