Border security needs Indian Army to rebuild ties with Gujjar, Bakarwal tribes

With terror groups now shifting to higher ridges as safe havens — a tactic strikingly reminiscent of what military experts witnessed during the Kargil War of 1999 — analysts argue the Indian Army must rethink its strategies and rebuild critical alliances with Gujjar and Bakarwal nomadic tribes, historically celebrated as the “eyes and ears” of India’s mountain borders.

During the Kargil War, Gujjar and Bakarwal shepherds played an instrumental role in alerting the Army to suspicious infiltrations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC), an act that helped trigger Operation Vijay to reclaim the vital high ground in Ladakh. Their deep-rooted knowledge of the rugged Pir Panjal and Kargil terrains and their unwavering loyalty were pivotal to India’s success in high-altitude warfare—where timely information from local allies could spell the difference between victory and defeat.

This close partnership — cemented during moments of national crisis like Kargil — has continued through the decades, with Gujjar and Bakerwal communities aiding the Army in combating insurgency and defending remote regions. Their patriotism remains legendary, seen in the heroics of figures such as Rukhsana Kausar and Rifleman Aurangzeb, whose sacrifices echo the spirit of ordinary villagers whose alerts proved decisive in 1999.

However, experts now warn of a serious trust deficit. Recent incidents, including the Kathua rape case (2018), the Amshipura fake encounter (2020), and most recently, civilian deaths in Topa Pir (2023), have strained ties — causing a "dangerous intelligence gap on the ground".