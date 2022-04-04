Court Martial started against Army Captain for alleged encounter in Kashmir

But as the protest started and doubts were raised over the alleged killings, the Army promptly constituted a Court of inquiry which found prima facie evidence that the troops had "exceeded" powers vested under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.



After the news about the fake encounter spread, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had constituted a special investigation team which filed a chargesheet against three people, including Captain Singh, for "staging a fake encounter" in Shopian district and killing three men.



It had alleged that Captain Singh had provided wrong information to his superiors and the police about the recovery made during the encounter.