Book review: The questions that war throws up

All wars are invariably followed by books, but these are usually about the blood and gore, strategy and logistics, victories and failures. Colonel Arup Ratan Basu’s book is delightfully different. While being both humble and unassuming, it is also humane and compassionate, shedding light on the usually ignored ‘backroom boys’ who provide the spine to the arms that fight on the frontlines.

Col. Basu is a general surgeon, and this book is a personal account of the two months he spent at the army field hospital in Kargil. It is special and refreshingly different in that it looks at war, not through the eyes of one trained to take lives but one trained to save them.

Freshly commissioned as a surgeon in the Army Medical Corps in December 1998, he was dispatched to Kargil on his first posting where war had just broken out between India and Pakistan. He is candid enough to admit that he was not prepared to be thrust into the jaws of war, ministering to casualties with the most basic of facilities.

A field hospital is only the first responder, its job being to stabilise the wounded before shifting them to base hospitals for more advanced care, but that is in theory only, as Col. Basu soon found out. Severely wounded soldiers have to be saved during the proverbial ‘golden hour’, sometimes requiring complicated operations that field hospitals are ill-equipped to handle. But this reasoning cannot be an alibi, it has to be confronted as a challenge.