Kargil Vijay Diwas: Listen to these five podcasts celebrating valour and sacrifice of our soldiers

This year marks the 23rd year of Kargil Vijay Diwas, which is celebrated on July 26 every year to honour the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Kargil War. What better way to rekindle the patriotic spirit and commemorate the day of bravery than by listening to a specially curated list of Audible titles:

Kargil: Untold Stories from the War:

Written by Rachna Bisht Rawat; Narrated by Mary Joseph

In this audiobook, author Rachna Bisht Rawat takes you through stories of extraordinary human courage of men in uniform and those who loved them the most. With its stories of grit and incomparable bravery, Kargil: Untold Stories from the War is a tribute to the 527 young braves who gave up their lives for us - and the many who were ready to do it..

Kargil: From Surprise to Victory:

Written by General V.P. Malik; Narrated by Siddhanta Pinto

This is a definitive account of the 1999 Kargil War - the strategy, the effects, the heroism - from the man in charge. This audiobook takes you through one of the toughest wars our country has ever faced. This story is a reminder of the unparalleled heroism that has become a benchmark for bravery.