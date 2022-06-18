The fault line in Ladakh: The unspoken identity crisis in Kargil

It was a fairly uneventful flight from Delhi to Leh. The snowcapped peaks of the mighty Himalayas gave way to the stark, brownish-grey mountain deserts of Ladakh, as the plane glided into the idyllic Kushok Bakula Rimpoche Airport. The quaint airport greets visitors with Buddhist motifs and the almost ubiquitous “Don’t be a Gama in the land of Lama” signs.

As one enters Leh, the impressive statue of Sengge Namgyal, the 17th century Namgyal dynasty King of Ladakh, unveiled in November 2019, further imposes Tibet’s cultural imprint on the Union Territory. One could be lulled into believing that he or she was in a different country till “Sharma Ji ka Dhaba” pops up on the horizon. Then another. Followed by Vaishno Dhaba and so on. Many of them look pretty recent.

“For the tourists from Gujarat”, dismisses Dorjay casually, the owner cum driver of my tourist vehicle. He asks for my itinerary. He is fine with Nubra and Pangong. And visibly less enthusiastic about my onward journey to Kargil and then Srinagar. While his reservations about travelling to Srinagar makes sense, both economically and psychologically, the same about Kargil appeared inexplicable. More of that later.

The evening stroll in the central square of the main market of Leh was a pleasant, if slightly claustrophobic, affair. Leh was teeming with tourists, who seemed to be out with a vengeance, trying to make up for the last two years lost to the pandemic. And then it hits you, that Ladakh is more than just the Land of the Lama. Ladakh is more diverse than what we are given to believe. Often by design. The Ladakh administration’s purported move to showcase Buddhist culture and be oblivious to the culture of the majority Muslim population during the fledgeling UT's debut Republic Day parade in the national capital had caused a lot of anguish to the other district that makes up the Union Territory, with the elected head of Kargil writing to the Lt. Governor to express his outrage.

Kargil CEO Feroz Ahmad Khan hit out at the Ladakh administration for allegedly ignoring the region’s rich diversity in the first ever tableau from the UT to be showcased in New Delhi.

Muslims have been in Ladakh for centuries. They control a substantial part of businesses here. And they have not migrated to Ladakh from other parts of the country. The Ladakhi Muslim has been a part of the social and cultural landscape for a very long time. Ladakh comprises of Muslim-majority Kargil and Buddhistmajority Leh districts but Muslims have a slender majority in the region as a whole.

The two communities have been at each other for long but the 2019 decision to scrap J&K's special status and carve out a separate Union Territory of Ladakh has deepened the divide. Muslims opposed the move while the Buddhists celebrated it.