Ladakh student unions join demand for judicial probe and confidence-building measures

A coalition of Ladakh's student associations and their peers from across the country has submitted a joint memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah, appealing for a judicial inquiry, humanitarian relief and confidence-building measures in the wake of the tragic events in Leh on 24 September, with the government’s crackdown on protests left four people dead and the clashes saw many others injured.

In their memorandum, the student bodies led by the All Kargil (Ladakh) Students' Association have expressed 'profound grief and unease' over the incident and called for urgent steps from the government to restore public trust.

The associations urged that 'a fair and impartial' judicial inquiry be ordered under the supervision of a sitting High Court Judge to examine the incident of 24 September. They also stressed that a transparent process would not only ensure accountability but also 'strengthen public trust in the rule of law'.