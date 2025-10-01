Ladakh student unions join demand for judicial probe and confidence-building measures
Their memorandum to the home ministry calls for lifting restrictions in Ladakh and the release of detained activists, including Sonam Wangchuk
A coalition of Ladakh's student associations and their peers from across the country has submitted a joint memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah, appealing for a judicial inquiry, humanitarian relief and confidence-building measures in the wake of the tragic events in Leh on 24 September, with the government’s crackdown on protests left four people dead and the clashes saw many others injured.
In their memorandum, the student bodies led by the All Kargil (Ladakh) Students' Association have expressed 'profound grief and unease' over the incident and called for urgent steps from the government to restore public trust.
The associations urged that 'a fair and impartial' judicial inquiry be ordered under the supervision of a sitting High Court Judge to examine the incident of 24 September. They also stressed that a transparent process would not only ensure accountability but also 'strengthen public trust in the rule of law'.
This comes in the wake of similar demands from the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, which are boycotting the ongoing talks with the central government on statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh, in protest against the home ministry’s handling of the recent hunger strike and the unrest that followed.
Highlighting the hardships faced by the bereaved families in Leh, the students have also demanded 'dignified government employment for the bereaved, substantial financial compensation to aid in their recovery, and full medical coverage for all those injured'.
The memorandum further called for the lifting of restrictions in Ladakh and the release of detained activists, including prominent environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk — echoing similar demands from the LAB and KDA over the last two days.
The statement noted: 'We also earnestly appeal for the immediate cessation of measures creating an atmosphere of fear and the release of Ladakhi youths arrested during recent peaceful protests.'
Accountability from national media
Alongside these appeals, the student leaders condemned sections of the national media for spreading unverified claims that allegedly defamed the Ladakhi community. 'These false claims, which label Ladakhis as "agents" or "toolkit users", are intolerable and hurt the sentiments of our people,' the memorandum stated.
The signatories demanded 'a fair and transparent investigation to ensure media accountability and justice', adding that those responsible must issue 'appropriate apologies' for this defamation.
Commitment to unity and dialogue
Despite their grievances, the associations reaffirmed their faith in India’s democratic framework, stating: 'As citizens of the world’s largest democracy, we remain committed to peaceful dialogue and to the unity and integrity of our nation. We trust that your kind intervention will bring solace to the people of Ladakh and reaffirm their faith in democratic governance.'
The memorandum was signed by representatives of seven organisations, including the All Kargil (Ladakh) Students’ Association Delhi (AKSAD), the Ladakh Student Welfare Associations in Jammu, Chandigarh and Aligarh, the Student Educational Movement of Kargil (SEMOK), the All Ladakh Student Association Kashmir (ALSAK) and the Ladakh Students Forum JNU.
