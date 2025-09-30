Where is Sonam Wangchuk and why?
His arrest comes in the aftermath of violent protests in Leh, which called for statehood for Ladakh and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution
Sonam Wangchuk, the renowned climate activist and advocate for greater autonomy in Ladakh, is currently detained at Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan. His arrest comes in the aftermath of violent protests in Leh, which called for statehood for Ladakh and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
The unrest left four people dead and around 50 injured. Authorities say Wangchuk was taken into custody under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), a preventive detention law used in India for individuals deemed a threat to public order or national security.
The government claims Wangchuk incited the mob during the protests, disrupted ongoing talks between the Centre and local bodies, and played a role in the escalation of violence. Prior to his arrest, Wangchuk had staged a hunger strike in Leh, demanding greater rights for Ladakh.
Officials allege that his speeches, which reportedly referenced movements such as the Arab Spring and protests in Nepal and Bangladesh, provoked unrest and encouraged violence among demonstrators.
The Centre has also cited additional points in its case, including alleged planning and coordination of protest activities, possible foreign links due to Wangchuk’s previous visit to Pakistan, and ongoing investigations into potential Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) violations related to his Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL).
Supporters and family members, however, strongly reject these accusations, describing Wangchuk’s activism as peaceful, Gandhian, and focused on democratic rights and environmental advocacy. They argue that the NSA is being misused to silence a legitimate regional movement and that his statements and actions have been misrepresented.
The arrest has sparked criticism from politicians, civil society groups, and activists, who argue that applying such a stringent law against a non-violent protest leader is excessive and risks further alienating the people of Ladakh. Questions have also been raised about the role of security forces during the protests and whether Wangchuk has been unfairly portrayed as the primary instigator of the violence.
For now, Sonam Wangchuk remains in Jodhpur under high-security detention, a situation that has intensified debate over the fine line between preventive law enforcement and the suppression of peaceful dissent in India. The case highlights broader tensions surrounding autonomy, governance, and democratic expression in Ladakh.
Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Dr Gitanjali J Angmo, has strongly refuted all allegations made against him. She described the entire case as a political "witch hunt" that began four years ago when Wangchuk started reminding the government about promises for a legislature and Sixth Schedule protections for Ladakh.
Angmo denied the claims of his involvement in violence, Pakistan links, and financial irregularities. According to her, Wangchuk has been advocating in the most Gandhian and peaceful manner, leading a satyagraha for Ladakh's rights.
She also criticised the authorities for harassment and misuse of laws, including the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), which she says has been used as a blackmail tool against their non-profits. She rejected claims that Wangchuk incited the violent protests, noting that he stopped his hunger strike immediately and condemned the violence to prevent harm to protesters.
Angmo questioned the police firing on protesters, stating that the unrest escalated only after the security forces used force.
She further highlighted that Wangchuk has not been able to communicate with family since his detention in Jodhpur jail, as no official has been forthcoming with details of the detention order or his condition. She vowed to pursue legal recourse to challenge the detention and clear his name.