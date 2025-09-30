Where is Sonam Wangchuk and why?

Sonam Wangchuk, the renowned climate activist and advocate for greater autonomy in Ladakh, is currently detained at Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan. His arrest comes in the aftermath of violent protests in Leh, which called for statehood for Ladakh and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The unrest left four people dead and around 50 injured. Authorities say Wangchuk was taken into custody under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), a preventive detention law used in India for individuals deemed a threat to public order or national security.

The government claims Wangchuk incited the mob during the protests, disrupted ongoing talks between the Centre and local bodies, and played a role in the escalation of violence. Prior to his arrest, Wangchuk had staged a hunger strike in Leh, demanding greater rights for Ladakh.

Officials allege that his speeches, which reportedly referenced movements such as the Arab Spring and protests in Nepal and Bangladesh, provoked unrest and encouraged violence among demonstrators.

The Centre has also cited additional points in its case, including alleged planning and coordination of protest activities, possible foreign links due to Wangchuk’s previous visit to Pakistan, and ongoing investigations into potential Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) violations related to his Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL).