No talks till normalcy, confidence restored in Ladakh: Leh Apex Body

Following the killing of four protesters during violent clashes with security forces last week and then the arrest of environmentalist, educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk for ‘instigating’ said violence, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) on 29 September, Monday, has hardened its stance in the talks with the home ministry, announcing that it will boycott all further meetings with the high-powered committee until normalcy is restored in Ladakh and a conducive atmosphere is created for dialogue.

LAB chairman Thupstan Chhewang and co-chairman Chering Dorjay made this announcement shortly after the cremation of the fourth victim — a former army soldier — amid tight security in curfew-bound Leh.

“The situation that is prevailing in Ladakh, keeping that in view, as long as peace is not restored in Ladakh, we will not participate in any talks,” Chhewang told reporters at a press conference.

He added, “We will urge the home ministry and the UT administration to take steps to address the atmosphere of fear, grief and anger that is there.”

The LAB has demanded the release of all detainees, withdrawal of cases related to the protests and an end to the “anti-national” and “Pakistan hand” allegations levelled against the protesters.

Meanwhile, arrested activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife has claimed she has not even been allowed a phone call with him — and worryingly, has not received any copy of a detention order. Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike for several days when arrested, a strike that saw other participants hospitalised — which was what apparently served as tinder to the flames for local youth. He was arrested under the stringent National Security Act and has been transferred to Jodhpur jail.