No talks till normalcy, confidence restored in Ladakh: Leh Apex Body
Meanwhile, arrested activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife and well-wishers claim there has been no news of him for 3 days, worry about his well-being
Following the killing of four protesters during violent clashes with security forces last week and then the arrest of environmentalist, educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk for ‘instigating’ said violence, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) on 29 September, Monday, has hardened its stance in the talks with the home ministry, announcing that it will boycott all further meetings with the high-powered committee until normalcy is restored in Ladakh and a conducive atmosphere is created for dialogue.
LAB chairman Thupstan Chhewang and co-chairman Chering Dorjay made this announcement shortly after the cremation of the fourth victim — a former army soldier — amid tight security in curfew-bound Leh.
“The situation that is prevailing in Ladakh, keeping that in view, as long as peace is not restored in Ladakh, we will not participate in any talks,” Chhewang told reporters at a press conference.
He added, “We will urge the home ministry and the UT administration to take steps to address the atmosphere of fear, grief and anger that is there.”
The LAB has demanded the release of all detainees, withdrawal of cases related to the protests and an end to the “anti-national” and “Pakistan hand” allegations levelled against the protesters.
Meanwhile, arrested activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife has claimed she has not even been allowed a phone call with him — and worryingly, has not received any copy of a detention order. Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike for several days when arrested, a strike that saw other participants hospitalised — which was what apparently served as tinder to the flames for local youth. He was arrested under the stringent National Security Act and has been transferred to Jodhpur jail.
The violent protests first erupted on 24 September during a shutdown called by the LAB, calling for talks with the Centre on Ladakh’s demand for statehood and the extension of Constitutional protections under the Sixth Schedule.
The clashes resulted in four deaths, including young civilians, and dozens were injured. More than 50 people, including activists and protestors, were detained in addition to Wangchuk.
Despite the Centre now having extended an invitation for talks on 6 October after a months-long stalemate, the LAB has therefore refused to participate until confidence-building measures are taken and peace returns.
“The struggle continues for statehood, but talks cannot happen at gunpoint, when the situation remains tense and curfew is still imposed,” Chhewang said.
Highlighting the deep frustration, Chhewang condemned the excessive use of force by security forces, alleging, “The CRPF acted like hooligans and used excessive force, killing and injuring our people and creating an atmosphere of fear, grief and anger among the people of Ladakh.”
He affirmed that protests, including hunger strikes led by the LAB, were peaceful and coordinated, and the crackdown took place despite ongoing preparations for dialogue with the government.
Dorjay, who spoke bout the steps needed to be taken by the government to "restore the shaken confidence" of the people, said "if the right steps are taken before the scheduled next round of talks (on October 6), they will rethink about returning to the table."
Asked about the presence of Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) representatives in Delhi in connection with the talks, he said, "We are on a single page; we have neither talked to them nor conveyed our decision (to stay away from talks) so far. Probably, they will not have a second thought on this."
LAB and KDA have been spearheading the agitation for statehood and the extension of the Sixth Schedule to the Union Territory.
He said the people of Ladakh were also hurt after they were prevented from participating in the funeral of the four persons.
"They are our heroe,s and we will treat them as martyrs. We want justice for their families and the people of Ladakh," Dorjay said.
The boycott signals a significant escalation in Ladakh’s fraught political crisis, rooted in unfulfilled promises of autonomy and statehood since Ladakh was granted Union Territory status in 2019.
With the administration accusing protesters of fomenting unrest and branding them anti-national, the LAB and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) insist that genuine political engagement and justice are the only paths to lasting peace.
How the government responds in the days ahead will be pivotal for the future stability of this sensitive Himalayan region.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines