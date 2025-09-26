EXCLUSIVE Sonam Wangchuk on eve of arrest: ‘They are going to book me under PSA’

Why did a peaceful protest turn violent in Leh?

For two reasons: On the surface, the unrest was triggered by the hospitalisation of two hunger strikers. But at a deeper level, it reflected the pent-up frustration of the youth over the jobs they had been promised but never given. They had been promised 21,000 jobs, but only a few hundred were filled until recently. The promises were big, and so were the resulting disappointments.

Similarly, the Sixth Schedule was promised in the BJP’s manifesto, yet it was backtracked. Statehood was also pledged, but it was never even discussed.

Moreover, the way they treated people — including myself — who raised their voices was alarming. We were harassed: FIRs were filed against us, CBI inquiries were launched, income tax summons were issued, land was cancelled, and more. All these actions generated anger among the youth.