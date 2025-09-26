EXCLUSIVE Sonam Wangchuk on eve of arrest: ‘They are going to book me under PSA’
“Our fight is primarily for land, and jobs; anger has been brewing among youth,” said the activist, who has sat on six hunger strikes over five years now
On 26 September, Friday, Ladakh Police expectedly arrested Ladakhi educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been shepherding a peaceful agitation for statehood and autonomy for Ladakh for nearly five years.
On 24 September, Wednesday, however, Ladakh's peace was shattered as the agitation exploded into arson and violence, ultimately leading to the deaths of four protestors. A Union government statement issued late on Wednesday laid the blame for the violence squarely at Wangchuk's door, and on 25 September, Thursday, news emerged that the FCRA licence of his NGO had been cancelled. Moreover, the CBI was instructed to investigate further alleged violations by Wangchuk and his associates.
Hours before his arrest, Wangchuk, who is a key figure in the Leh Apex Body (LAB) — a coalition of civil society, religious and political groups — told our correspondent Haroon Reshi he was fighting for greater autonomy, protection of Ladakh’s unique culture and stronger economic security for the region.
Edited excerpts follow:
Why did a peaceful protest turn violent in Leh?
For two reasons: On the surface, the unrest was triggered by the hospitalisation of two hunger strikers. But at a deeper level, it reflected the pent-up frustration of the youth over the jobs they had been promised but never given. They had been promised 21,000 jobs, but only a few hundred were filled until recently. The promises were big, and so were the resulting disappointments.
Similarly, the Sixth Schedule was promised in the BJP’s manifesto, yet it was backtracked. Statehood was also pledged, but it was never even discussed.
Moreover, the way they treated people — including myself — who raised their voices was alarming. We were harassed: FIRs were filed against us, CBI inquiries were launched, income tax summons were issued, land was cancelled, and more. All these actions generated anger among the youth.
Some say that your inflammatory speeches contributed to the violent unrest. How do you respond to these claims?
I didn’t make any speeches. Due to my ongoing hunger strike, I was not in a position to make any speech. It was the 14th day of my hunger strike. These claims are just an attempt to make a scapegoat of me. I am told that they are preparing a case to place me under the Public Safety Act (PSA), so this is part of that setup.
CBI has initiated an inquiry into alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) against you and your institution Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL). What would you say in your defence?
If you read their complaint, it says that during 2022–24, we received foreign contributions three times, even though we are not supposed to receive foreign contributions. The fact is that what we received was not donations from foreign countries. What we received, as an alternative university, were fees paid to our knowledge consultancy.
It was the United Nations that paid for our solar heating technology, which we took to Afghanistan. Payments also came from a Swiss university and an Italian organisation for our artificial glacier project. These were all service transactions, with taxes duly paid.
Our country should be proud that an institution like ours is bringing laurels to the nation. We are moving in the direction of becoming self-reliant. This is something every university aspires to, but most are not capable of achieving.
Why do you believe Ladakh must come under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, and what concerns make this demand so pressing?
This is something that already exists in the Constitution for the protection of tribal areas. Bringing Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule would ensure that land remains in the hands of the people.
However, the Government of India wants to hand this land over to corporates. For instance, they want to give away a large chunk of prime pasture land known for the best pashmina in the world, to corporates to build the world’s largest solar power project — three times bigger than the current largest one. It will be spanning nearly 150 sq. km.
If Ladakh comes under the Sixth Schedule, they will not be able to do this without consulting the people of Ladakh.
Considering the recent unrest, what actions do you think New Delhi should take to address the situation in Leh?
What they really shouldn't do is play the blame game. They must stop looking for scapegoats to shift the blame on them.
The government must understand that this is the pent-up frustration of the youth over the past five years. I would urge the government to come to the table, examine the root causes, and address them. It is time to bring solace to the wounds of the people, not salt. Adding salt to the wounds will only further anger the youth.
These days, they are going after apex body youth leaders who were actually trying to prevent this rampage. Now, these leaders are getting caught and subjected to harassment by the police.
Why did you call off the strike, was it because of any pressure from the government?
No. We called off the strike because we saw that it was getting out of hand. The youth were becoming increasingly frustrated seeing the condition of those on hunger strike. The health of the hunger strikers was deteriorating, and some were being hospitalised.
I decided that, at the very least, I would remove this source of concern for the youth, which is why I called it off.
Has the government been in touch with you or contacted you since the violent protests broke out?
No, not with me. But the apex body leaders are in touch with the government. It’s always the case that they don’t want me to be in touch with them. They think I raise issues, whereas others are easier to handle. They don’t want to talk to me.
How is the situation in Leh right now?
It is improving. But look at what they did — the way force was used against people. They shot innocent and unarmed youth in the head and chest with bullets.
If the aim is to stop a riot, one should target the legs, not kill.
What happened here was essentially shooting to kill unarmed individuals. If there had been a threat to your life, I could understand, but not a single soldier or policeman has died. This was an absolute use of disproportionate force.
You had supported the unilateral parliamentary action of 5 August 2019, which stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special constitutional status, revoked its statehood and split it into two union territories. Do you truly believe that was the right decision by the Union government?
That was not the right decision for Kashmir.
But for Ladakh, it was indeed the right decision, as Ladakh had long sought to be a union territory. Ladakh has been a separate Himalayan kingdom with its own distinct identity, and it wanted to reclaim that identity.
The events of 5 August were one way — not the best way — for Ladakh to restore its stature.
However, I agree and feel that this decision was not good for Kashmir.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines