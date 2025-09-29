Activists demand unconditional release of Sonam Wangchuk, seek judicial probe into 24 September violence

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Monday, 29 September, demanded the immediate and unconditional release of activist Sonam Wangchuk and others detained after the 24 September violence in Leh. It warned the Centre that its failure to meet Ladakh statehood and other core demands is "alienating" the people in the Himalayan region.

The KDA, which along with the Leh Apex Body is spearheading the agitation for statehood to Ladakh and other constitutional protections, said the Union Territory administration was directly responsible for last week's violence in Leh that left four people dead and dozens of others, including security personnel, injured.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, KDA member Sajjad Kargili demanded the unconditional release of Wangchuk--who was taken in custody on 26 September under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and lodged in a Jodhpur jail--and also the other youth leaders detained in Leh.

Others who addressesd the press conference included Atul Sati of the Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, Mansi Asher of the Himdhara Collective, and Anmol Ohri of the Climate Front Jammu. The event, organised under the banner People for Himalaya, called for the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk and touched on a range of issues, from Ladakh's statehood to development in the Himalayas.

Kargili stressed that the demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the 6th Schedule are "not negotiable."