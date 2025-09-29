Activists demand unconditional release of Sonam Wangchuk, seek judicial probe into 24 September violence
The issues of Ladakh have reached every home in the country, says KDA leader; 'earlier, the protest was only in Ladakh; now you will see a surge across the country'
The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Monday, 29 September, demanded the immediate and unconditional release of activist Sonam Wangchuk and others detained after the 24 September violence in Leh. It warned the Centre that its failure to meet Ladakh statehood and other core demands is "alienating" the people in the Himalayan region.
The KDA, which along with the Leh Apex Body is spearheading the agitation for statehood to Ladakh and other constitutional protections, said the Union Territory administration was directly responsible for last week's violence in Leh that left four people dead and dozens of others, including security personnel, injured.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, KDA member Sajjad Kargili demanded the unconditional release of Wangchuk--who was taken in custody on 26 September under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and lodged in a Jodhpur jail--and also the other youth leaders detained in Leh.
Others who addressesd the press conference included Atul Sati of the Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, Mansi Asher of the Himdhara Collective, and Anmol Ohri of the Climate Front Jammu. The event, organised under the banner People for Himalaya, called for the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk and touched on a range of issues, from Ladakh's statehood to development in the Himalayas.
Kargili stressed that the demands for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the 6th Schedule are "not negotiable."
"At a time when the nation is facing multiple challenges, such treatment of people of Ladakh, a sensitive region, will increase the sense of alienation and insecurity among the people," Kargili said, adding the government should "use wisdom and deal with people sensibly".
"The way bullets were fired, and many were injured, there should be some accountability... This is a big example of why we need democracy," Kargili said.
Questioning the government's stance, he wondered: "What was wrong in Ladakh demanding democracy when Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about democracy being in the 'DNA' of Indians?"
Kargili asserted that the UT administration's handling of the situation was a failure, and pointed out the "lack of preparedness and the decision to open fire".
"The CRPF has failed us. As many as 20 of our soldiers were martyred on the China border, but the government did not give permission to open fire on the Chinese army. What kind of government is this, which has given the order to open fire on the protesters?” he asked.
The KDA leader demanded an impartial judicial probe into the violence and accountability from the administration, especially given that it had claimed to have prior intelligence of potential unrest.
"When you have information... Why didn't you take preventive measures? Why did you have to fire?" he asked, comparing the response to the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, where a complete shutdown was enforced.
“Those who were protesting at the site of the fast were peaceful until the last. This happened outside. We are demanding an impartial judicial probe,” he said.
Kargili acknowledged that Wangchuk's arrest has amplified the region's issues nationally. "Very few people knew about the struggles of Ladakh, but after the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk, this issue and the demands of Ladakh have reached every home in the country," he said.
He predicted a surge in nationwide protests, noting, "Earlier, the protest was only in Ladakh; now you will see protests in different parts of the country."
He reiterated that dialogue had only occurred following protests, noting that the date for an upcoming meeting with Union Government representatives, likely to take place on Tuesday (30 September), was set only after Wangchuk's recent fast began.
"A sense of alienation, betrayal, is increasing among the people of Ladakh," Kargili said, adding, "The people of Ladakh are the strength of this country. They should not be pushed to the wall."
He affirmed that the long-standing demands remain non-negotiable, saying, "The idea of Union Territory has failed badly in addressing the aspirations of the people."
Kargili claimed that authorities are using festivals to distract the people of Ladakh and keep them out of policy discussions. He said the Ladakhis are demanding the protection of their tribal identity and the actual delivery of democracy.
Meanwhile, the Leh Apex Body (LAB) announced that it will stay away from talks with the High Powered Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs till normalcy is restored in Ladakh.
"We have unanimously agreed that in view of the situation prevailing in Ladakh, as long as peace is not restored in Ladakh, we will not participate in any talks," chairman of LAB Thupstan Chhewang said at a press conference in Leh.
"We urge the Home Ministry and UT administration to take steps to address the current atmosphere of fear, grief and anger," he said.
