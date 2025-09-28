Scientists call for release of Sonam Wangchuk, urge Centre to address Ladakh concerns

A collective of scientists has strongly criticised the detention of renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and has demanded his immediate release.

The group also called on the Union government to initiate a constructive dialogue to address the longstanding demands of the people of Ladakh and to take urgent measures to safeguard the region’s fragile ecological balance.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Breakthrough Science Society (BSS), a national forum of scientists and researchers, said that Wangchuk’s continued detention is not only unjustified but sends a troubling message about how peaceful activism and environmental concerns are being treated in the country.

The organisation urged the government to listen to the voices of scientists, environmentalists and local communities, rather than silencing dissent through force.

Wangchuk has been detained under the National Security Act (NSA), a preventive detention law, and is currently lodged in a jail in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

His arrest comes in the wake of violent protests that erupted in Ladakh over demands for full statehood and the inclusion of the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which would provide special protections for tribal communities and local governance.

The recent unrest led to the deaths of four individuals and the arrest of over 50 people allegedly involved in the violence. However, Wangchuk, who has long advocated for non-violent resistance, has denied any involvement in the clashes that took place on 24 September 2025.