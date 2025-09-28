Scientists call for release of Sonam Wangchuk, urge Centre to address Ladakh concerns
Breakthrough Science Society demands immediate release of detained climate activist and calls for dialogue on Ladakh’s environmental and constitutional issues
A collective of scientists has strongly criticised the detention of renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and has demanded his immediate release.
The group also called on the Union government to initiate a constructive dialogue to address the longstanding demands of the people of Ladakh and to take urgent measures to safeguard the region’s fragile ecological balance.
In a statement released on Sunday, the Breakthrough Science Society (BSS), a national forum of scientists and researchers, said that Wangchuk’s continued detention is not only unjustified but sends a troubling message about how peaceful activism and environmental concerns are being treated in the country.
The organisation urged the government to listen to the voices of scientists, environmentalists and local communities, rather than silencing dissent through force.
Wangchuk has been detained under the National Security Act (NSA), a preventive detention law, and is currently lodged in a jail in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
His arrest comes in the wake of violent protests that erupted in Ladakh over demands for full statehood and the inclusion of the region under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which would provide special protections for tribal communities and local governance.
The recent unrest led to the deaths of four individuals and the arrest of over 50 people allegedly involved in the violence. However, Wangchuk, who has long advocated for non-violent resistance, has denied any involvement in the clashes that took place on 24 September 2025.
The BSS drew attention to Wangchuk’s record of peaceful protest and environmental advocacy.
He is widely respected for highlighting the vulnerabilities of the Himalayan region to climate change and for developing sustainable alternatives suited to the high-altitude ecosystem. In March 2024, he undertook a 21-day climate fast in Ladakh to draw attention to the environmental degradation in the region.
He also marched on foot from Leh to Delhi, urging national leaders to prioritise the protection of Ladakh’s unique ecology.
"This consistent history of non-violent action demonstrates his unwavering commitment to peaceful protest. Mr. Wangchuk has also denied any role in the violent incidents that occurred in Ladakh on 24-September 2025," the BSS statement said.
The society further warned that the detention of a peaceful climate activist like Wangchuk could set a dangerous precedent.
It said that such actions may deter legitimate scientific and civic engagement on matters of public importance, particularly when they relate to ecological sustainability and indigenous rights.
According to BSS, the central government should see this moment not as a law-and-order issue, but as an opportunity to engage with Ladakh’s citizens through democratic means. It also stressed that Wangchuk’s arrest may escalate tensions and erode public trust in state institutions.
The statement concluded with an appeal for dialogue, compassion and science-based policymaking in addressing the complex challenges faced by Ladakh. It called for Wangchuk’s immediate release and for renewed efforts to ensure that development in the region respects both its people and its environment.
With PTI inputs
