Uddhav slams Centre over Sonam Wangchuk's arrest

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday condemned the arrest of renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), calling it a betrayal of patriotism. Thackeray also took aim at the central government for allowing India to continue sporting ties with Pakistan, even as the neighbouring country is accused of backing terrorism.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, the former Maharashtra chief minister said that Wangchuk, who has worked closely with the Indian Army in developing sustainable technologies, was being treated as an enemy of the state, while India continues to play cricket with a country accused of fuelling cross-border terrorism.

“It is unfortunate. Sonam Wangchuk developed solar tent technology for the Indian Army in difficult terrain. The one who is working for our forces has been dubbed anti-national and arrested under the NSA and you are playing cricket with Pakistan which spreads terror in India. What kind of patriotism is this?” Thackeray said.

Wangchuk, a prominent voice in Ladakh’s ongoing demand for statehood and constitutional safeguards, was arrested on Friday — just two days after violent clashes erupted during protests in Leh and Kargil. The unrest, led by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), left four people dead and over 90 injured. Protesters were demanding protection under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which ensures autonomy and cultural rights for tribal regions.

Wangchuk has long been a key figure in environmental innovation, especially in the Himalayan region. He gained international recognition for designing eco-friendly solutions tailored for extreme climates, including solar-powered tents used by the Indian military in high-altitude areas like Siachen. His arrest under the NSA — a law typically invoked for threats to national security — has drawn widespread criticism from activists and opposition leaders.