Ladakh talks: Kargil Democratic Alliance also boycotts, stands with Leh Apex Body

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) announced on 30 September, Tuesday, that it will refuse to join talks with the central government until climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other detainees from Leh are released and a judicial inquiry is ordered into last week's police firing.

KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai has demanded “a judicial probe into the firing by the security forces during a shutdown in Leh on September 24” and called for an immediate end to arrests linked to the protests.