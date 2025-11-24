Supreme Court adjourns plea against Wangchuk’s NSA detention to 8 Dec

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned a plea to 8 December that challenged the detention of jailed climate activist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA). The plea was filed by Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J. Angmo.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria deferred the matter after solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh, sought more time to file a response.

The top court had, on 29 October, sought responses from the Centre and the Ladakh administration on an amended plea filed by Angmo. In her latest filing, she contends that the detention order is “illegal, and an arbitrary exercise violating his fundamental rights”.

According to the amended petition, the detention is grounded in “stale FIRs, vague imputations and speculative assertions” with no proximate or live connection to the alleged grounds for detention. It argues that such use of preventive detention powers amounts to “a gross abuse of authority” and strikes at the core of constitutional liberties and due process.