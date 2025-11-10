Today, on 10 November, a Monday evening, working my shift on the news desk sifting through emerging updates on various newsfeeds, I was tasked with getting latest inputs on the status of Sonam Wangchuk — the Ladakhi climate and political activist who has been under arrest in a Jodhpur jail for well over a month now.

The latest news update on him mentions that Wangchuk, arrested under the draconian NSA (National Security Act, 1980), has been named as one of the ‘100 Most Influential Climate Leaders of 2025’ by TIME magazine.

The news of his inclusion in the list was first posted on X by his wife Gitanjali J. Angmo on 31 October, picked up by news platforms days later, and the usual chain reaction of other news organisations following suit began.

Upon checking with the major news platforms in the country for factual updates on his case, the need to write this piece was conceived, which led to a question: Is Sonam Wangchuk the next Umar Khalid in making?

Wangchuk was detained on 24 September, hours after the BJP office was burned down in Ladakh's capital Leh. Next, he was charged under the NSA and sent to Jodhpur jail on 26 September.

Criminalisation and invisibilisation of dissent

The news flow on Wangchuk’s status began getting erratic in late October and is now down to zero unless, of course, the TIME magazine features him on its distinguished list — when it becomes necessary to report on him.