Government in no mood to release Sonam Wangchuk, hints Amit Shah

Even as talks are set to resume in New Delhi on 22 October on Ladakh’s demands for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, the government seems to be in no mood to either release Sonam Wangchuk or concede any significant autonomy to the region. This, despite Union home minister Amit Shah advising people of Ladakh to be patient and reassuring them that the outcome of the talks would be positive.

The home minister was replying to questions at an event sponsored by a TV news channel. The delegation from Ladakh had earlier refused to participate in talks scheduled for 6 October until peace and normalcy were restored and protestors, including Wangchuk, released. Since then, six detainees held since 24 September have been released and the government has claimed that normalcy had returned to Ladakh.

The Ladakh administration cited schools and shops resuming their operation as signs of normalcy. Many voices from Ladakh do not agree with the assessment. Yes, normal life must continue and children have to be sent to school and people need to eat. That does not mean that people are less resentful or happy, points out Dr Muntasif, a former assistant professor in Delhi University.

“Ladakh has never felt this isolated and disenfranchised. Where are our elected leaders? Why are these bureaucrats taking all the decisions in Ladakh? Does the LAHDC still exist?” he asked.

A time-bound judicial inquiry, compensation to those killed and injured in the firing on 24 September, medical aid and release of all detainees including Sonam Wangchuk is what the delegation from Ladakh is expected to place on the table.