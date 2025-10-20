Government in no mood to release Sonam Wangchuk, hints Amit Shah
Asked if Wangchuk, arrested under NSA, would be freed soon, Shah asserts that courts and the law will decide about ‘individuals’
Even as talks are set to resume in New Delhi on 22 October on Ladakh’s demands for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, the government seems to be in no mood to either release Sonam Wangchuk or concede any significant autonomy to the region. This, despite Union home minister Amit Shah advising people of Ladakh to be patient and reassuring them that the outcome of the talks would be positive.
The home minister was replying to questions at an event sponsored by a TV news channel. The delegation from Ladakh had earlier refused to participate in talks scheduled for 6 October until peace and normalcy were restored and protestors, including Wangchuk, released. Since then, six detainees held since 24 September have been released and the government has claimed that normalcy had returned to Ladakh.
The Ladakh administration cited schools and shops resuming their operation as signs of normalcy. Many voices from Ladakh do not agree with the assessment. Yes, normal life must continue and children have to be sent to school and people need to eat. That does not mean that people are less resentful or happy, points out Dr Muntasif, a former assistant professor in Delhi University.
“Ladakh has never felt this isolated and disenfranchised. Where are our elected leaders? Why are these bureaucrats taking all the decisions in Ladakh? Does the LAHDC still exist?” he asked.
A time-bound judicial inquiry, compensation to those killed and injured in the firing on 24 September, medical aid and release of all detainees including Sonam Wangchuk is what the delegation from Ladakh is expected to place on the table.
With the home minister practically ruling out the release of Wangchuk — passing the buck to the judiciary to decide if he is a threat to national security — the prospect of a positive outcome appears dim. Judging by the five-year incarceration of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others for their misinterpreted ‘speeches’ ahead of the 2020 Delhi riots, Wangchuk appears to be destined for a long haul in prison.
His wife Gitanjali Angmo posted on X, “Sonam Wangchuk today embodies the sentiment of every Ladakhi, from Matayan to Chushul. I have full faith that the leadership of LAB & KDA will raise this issue firmly in the 22 October meeting and honour the sacrifices made by Sonam Wangchuk and the people of Ladakh for our future.”
Other doubts have also clouded the prospect of talks. The sudden withdrawal of Ladakh Congress leader Nawang Rigzin Zora from the Ladakh apex body sub-committee and high-powered committee, it is speculated, is also because of arm-twisting by the government, which has been blaming the Congress for 'conspiring with foreign powers' to foment unrest in Ladakh, and is apparently not keen to have any representative of the party negotiate with the MHA.
Also Read: Why a loyalty test for Ladakh?
Even as the government has announced a commission of inquiry headed by former Supreme Court judge and Law Commission chairman Justice B.S. Chauhan (retd) into what led to the violence on 24 September, there is widespread scepticism in Ladakh.
The inquiry should have also included the circumstances under which police firing was resorted to and who ordered the firing. They would also like the inquiry commission to include representatives from Ladakh and not comprise of outsiders. The inquiry should not drag on indefinitely but must be swift and time-bound, they have been saying.
Wangchuk was accused of inciting the violence in Leh on 24 September when a mob set the local BJP office on fire. An edited clip of his public speech was mysteriously broadcast by several TV news channels to allege that he had called for unrest similar to Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.
Not so mysteriously, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared the same clip to make the same allegation at the same time. However, a translation of Wangchuk’s speech indicates that he was advocating exactly the opposite. Ladakh, he had said, could set an example of peaceful protests unlike in the neighbouring countries.
The government clearly wants to prolong the talks and wear the protestors’ patience thin. Those, including Army veterans who know the region well, believe it is a shortsighted policy and that the government will merely end up creating yet another mess as in Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir.
Ladakh had four MLAs in the J&K Assembly until August 2019. Now it has none. It has no representation in the Rajya Sabha and just a solitary seat in the Lok Sabha. The Ladakh and Kargil Hill Area Development Councils are like municipal bodies with councillors responsible for implementation of policies. However, as long as Ladakh’s own representatives are not allowed a say in framing policies, which are now left to bureaucrats and the Union government, the unrest is likely to continue, they believe.
“We are hopeful of result-oriented talks in a positive environment,” said Chering Dorjay Lakruk, Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) president and co-chairman of the LAB. He said the LAB and KDA would focus on the key demands of statehood and Sixth Schedule. “We hope the government will discuss the demands with an open mind,” he added.
The delegation to hold talks with the sub-committee will be headed by LAB chairman Thupstan Chhewang and KDA’s Qamar Ali Akhoon, Asgar Ali Karbalai and Sajjad Kargili, besides Ladakh MP Haji Haneefa.
“We are meeting for Statehood, Sixth Schedule, justice for 24 September victims, and release of detainees, including Mr Sonam Wangchuk. We believe only genuine dialogue can restore trust and fulfil Ladakh’s aspirations,” Kargili said.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines