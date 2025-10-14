Leh DM to SC: NSA on Sonam Wangchuk as his activities 'prejudicial to state security'

The Leh District Magistrate on Tuesday, Today, 14 October, defended the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the NSA (National Security Act), while informing the Supreme Court, “Wangchuk indulged in activities prejudicial to the security of the state, maintenance of public order and essential services,” which justified his arrest.

The Supreme Court is currently scrutinising his detention, and the hearing has been deferred multiple times, most recently to tomorrow i.e. 15 October.

The court was told that Wangchuk was not illegally detained and was fully informed of the grounds, with the affidavit confirming he was transferred to Jodhpur's Central Jail after proper communication with his family.

On 26 September, Wangchuk was detained two days after protests demanding Ladakh’s statehood and Sixth Schedule status turned violent, resulting in four fatalities and around 90 injuries. The government accused him of inciting violence during these protests, which saw clashes between locals and police.

In the affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Leh DM also stated, “The detention was based on material presented to me, and I was satisfied with the circumstances prevailing within the jurisdiction where Wangchuk was involved.”