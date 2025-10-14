Leh DM to SC: NSA on Sonam Wangchuk as his activities 'prejudicial to state security'
The Leh District Magistrate on Tuesday, Today, 14 October, defended the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the NSA (National Security Act), while informing the Supreme Court, “Wangchuk indulged in activities prejudicial to the security of the state, maintenance of public order and essential services,” which justified his arrest.
The Supreme Court is currently scrutinising his detention, and the hearing has been deferred multiple times, most recently to tomorrow i.e. 15 October.
The court was told that Wangchuk was not illegally detained and was fully informed of the grounds, with the affidavit confirming he was transferred to Jodhpur's Central Jail after proper communication with his family.
On 26 September, Wangchuk was detained two days after protests demanding Ladakh’s statehood and Sixth Schedule status turned violent, resulting in four fatalities and around 90 injuries. The government accused him of inciting violence during these protests, which saw clashes between locals and police.
In the affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Leh DM also stated, “The detention was based on material presented to me, and I was satisfied with the circumstances prevailing within the jurisdiction where Wangchuk was involved.”
The court was told that Wangchuk had not filed any direct representation against his detention, though a letter from his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, was submitted to the Advisory Board, which was asked to consider his case within a week.
Wangchuk’s supporters allege that his detention is politically motivated and an attempt to suppress dissent in Ladakh. The government maintains that his actions threaten public order and national security.
Major takeaways from Leh DM's statement
Wangchuk was detained under the NSA on September 26 after protests escalated into violence.
The affidavit states his detention was based on “material” and “circumstances” within his jurisdiction.
His detention was communicated both to him and his family, including his transfer to Jodhpur jail.
Wangchuk has not submitted any formal representation to the Advisory Board but did send a letter to the President of India, which was also presented to the Board.
The court’s next hearing is scheduled for October 15 to review the legality of his detention.
The government asserts Wangchuk’s detention is essential to maintain peace and order, citing the violence as incited and part of broader regional tensions involving Ladakh’s political rights.
Wangchuk’s detention under the NSA has intensified debates over civil rights and security in India’s sensitive region of Ladakh.
As the legal process continues, global and local observers await the court’s verdict, which could set a precedent for how activism and dissent are managed in politically volatile areas.
With inputs from PTI
