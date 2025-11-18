Ladakh groups submit draft proposal to MHA seeking statehood, release of Sonam Wangchuk

Leaders of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have submitted a draft proposal to the high powered committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The 29-page document, submitted on Monday, 17 November, seeks statehood and Sixth Schedule status for the Union Territory and has demanded general amnesty for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others who were taken into custody following the 24 September violence in Leh. The MHA is expected to soon announce the date for the next round of talks.

On October 17, the MHA had announced a judicial inquiry commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge into the violent clashes that left four dead and scores others injured, thus accepting a major demand of the two agitating groups who also responded by resuming stalled talks.

The draft has put forward a case for full statehood with 30-member Assembly and constitutional safeguards under Article 371 and extension of the Sixth Schedule of Constitution.

It demanded an unconditional withdrawal of all cases against Wangchuk, who was leading a sit-in hunger strike in Leh over the demands, and was arrested under stringent NSA following violent clashes. The draft called for his immediate release for the talks to go further in a smooth manner.

“The extension of such a general amnesty would serve as a huge confidence-building measure that would reinforce the spirit of dialogue and mutual trust between the people of Ladakh and the government of India,” the draft proposal said.

It said such a gesture would also be in keeping with India’s long democratic tradition of reconciliation and goodwill.

“The government of India has, in the past, adopted similar approaches in the Northeast as well as in Jammu and Kashmir, where the withdrawal of cases and release of detainees played a pivotal role in restoring normalcy and strengthening public confidence in the Union’s intentions," it said.

The last meeting between the representatives of Ladakh and the Home Ministry sub-committee was held on October 22, which came after a near breakdown following the September 24 violence and subsequent arrest of Wangchuk.

