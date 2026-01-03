The State versus Sonam Wangchuk

In the unforgiving cold of a Himalayan winter, the story of Sonam Wangchuk— engineer, innovator and indefatigable environmental campaigner—has receded into an uneasy silence. Detained (for over 100 days now) under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), Wangchuk remains lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, far removed from the fragile landscapes of Ladakh that he has spent a lifetime striving to protect.

His arrest in September 2025, which briefly ignited nationwide outrage from Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to state capitals across the country, barely registers in public discourse today. In an India where dissent is increasingly subdued, challenging authority comes at a steep and personal cost. Who, indeed, can afford to protest anymore?

The initial reaction was electric. On 24 September 2025, Wangchuk was arrested amid rising tensions in Leh, where a peaceful protest spiralled into confrontation. Accounts from the day describe clashes between security forces and demonstrators demanding greater autonomy for Ladakh. Four died and 87 were injured in the violence.

Wangchuk, who was on the 15th day of his hunger strike for the region’s inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution—provisions meant to safeguard tribal rights and ensure local self governance—appealed for peace and called off his hunger strike.

He was swiftly booked under the NSA, with authorities citing threats to ‘public order’. In the days that followed, the country rallied behind Wangchuk. Students in Delhi demanded his release; activists in Mumbai and Bengaluru held candlelight vigils.

Prominent voices—from Bollywood to global environmental activists—spoke out, drawing attention to Wangchuk’s international stature, known to many as the real-life inspiration behind Aamir Khan’s character in the movie 3 Idiots.

But as the calendar turned to December, the momentum began to ebb. Media attention faded, eclipsed by festive distractions, economic anxieties and global geopolitical churn.