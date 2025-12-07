Detention of Sonam Wangchuk under NSA faces scrutiny in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a petition filed by Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, challenging his detention under the NSA (National Security Act).

Angmo has termed the detention “illegal” and an “arbitrary exercise” that violates her husband’s fundamental rights. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria is scheduled to take up the case.

On 24 November, the hearing was deferred after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh, sought more time to respond to Angmo’s rejoinder. Earlier, on 29 October, the top court had issued notices to the Centre and the Ladakh administration on her amended plea.

According to the amended petition, the order detaining Wangchuk is “founded upon stale FIRs, vague imputations, and speculative assertions” and lacks any “live or proximate connection” to the alleged grounds of detention. It contends that such use of preventive powers amounts to a “gross abuse of authority”, undermining constitutional liberties and due process.